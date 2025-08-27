x
Switch to: తెలుగు
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Who will break the flop jinx of lady centric films ?

Published on August 27, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Nara Rohit’s Sundarakanda Movie Review
image
Suvvi Suvvi from OG is a Melodious Treat
image
Who will break the flop jinx of lady centric films ?
image
Case filed on Thalapathy Vijay for manhandling
image
A Golden Opportunity for Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Who will break the flop jinx of lady centric films ?

Of late, female centric films are facing outright rejection from moviegoers in South India. Despite top league actresses like Samantha, Trisha, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nayantara headlining lady oriented subjects, there is no guaranteed box office success in the last few years. Even happening startlets like Anupama Parameshwaran also couldn’t make any impact despite promoting aggressively as her latest outing Paradha couldn’t even garner minimum response from audiences.

Samantha’s Yashoda and Shaakuntalam left no trace at the box office and Trisha’s Rangi and The Road are no exception to the recent disappointing trend. Tamannaah faced huge embarassment with Odela 2 and Anjali couldn’t break the flop streak either with Geethanjali Malli Vachindhi. Even Nayanthara failed to succeed with Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.

Going back in time, lady oriented films were money spinners for producers of South cinema. All these big-ticket heroines triumphed at the box office by delivering big hits when they appeared in women centric scripts. Unfortunately, they couldn’t continue the success formula nowadays despite putting wholehearted efforts.

Now, the question is who will break the flop jinx in the coming days. Anushka Shetty, who was once the first choice for such films, is coming up with another similar attempt with Ghaati. The film is set for release very soon. Despite staying away from commercial films, Anushka still commands solid craze among cinephiles. Trade circles are expecting that she has the potential to revive the genre.

Up next, National Crush Rashmika is also testing her luck with The Girl Friend. After scoring back to back blockbusters, Rashmika attained pan-India popularity. She is also hoping to make a big impact with her solo film.

Also, all other top rated heroines are still willing to experiment films having female leads as main protagonists. They just need a big boost to their confidence and one proper box office hit is required to provide stimulus to such scripts.

Next Suvvi Suvvi from OG is a Melodious Treat Previous Case filed on Thalapathy Vijay for manhandling
else

TRENDING

image
Suvvi Suvvi from OG is a Melodious Treat
image
Who will break the flop jinx of lady centric films ?
image
Case filed on Thalapathy Vijay for manhandling

Latest

image
Nara Rohit’s Sundarakanda Movie Review
image
Suvvi Suvvi from OG is a Melodious Treat
image
Who will break the flop jinx of lady centric films ?
image
Case filed on Thalapathy Vijay for manhandling
image
A Golden Opportunity for Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Most Read

image
Opinion: “Elections Are Not a Slogan: From Telangana to Delhi, Leaders Must Be Held Accountable”
image
Court Raises 21 Objections to SIT Charge Sheets in AP Liquor Scam Case
image
U.S. Imposes 50% Tariffs on Indian Imports Over Russian Oil Trade : Impact on AP

Related Articles

sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event