Who will break the flop jinx of lady centric films ?

Of late, female centric films are facing outright rejection from moviegoers in South India. Despite top league actresses like Samantha, Trisha, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nayantara headlining lady oriented subjects, there is no guaranteed box office success in the last few years. Even happening startlets like Anupama Parameshwaran also couldn’t make any impact despite promoting aggressively as her latest outing Paradha couldn’t even garner minimum response from audiences.

Samantha’s Yashoda and Shaakuntalam left no trace at the box office and Trisha’s Rangi and The Road are no exception to the recent disappointing trend. Tamannaah faced huge embarassment with Odela 2 and Anjali couldn’t break the flop streak either with Geethanjali Malli Vachindhi. Even Nayanthara failed to succeed with Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.

Going back in time, lady oriented films were money spinners for producers of South cinema. All these big-ticket heroines triumphed at the box office by delivering big hits when they appeared in women centric scripts. Unfortunately, they couldn’t continue the success formula nowadays despite putting wholehearted efforts.

Now, the question is who will break the flop jinx in the coming days. Anushka Shetty, who was once the first choice for such films, is coming up with another similar attempt with Ghaati. The film is set for release very soon. Despite staying away from commercial films, Anushka still commands solid craze among cinephiles. Trade circles are expecting that she has the potential to revive the genre.

Up next, National Crush Rashmika is also testing her luck with The Girl Friend. After scoring back to back blockbusters, Rashmika attained pan-India popularity. She is also hoping to make a big impact with her solo film.

Also, all other top rated heroines are still willing to experiment films having female leads as main protagonists. They just need a big boost to their confidence and one proper box office hit is required to provide stimulus to such scripts.