Who will direct Rajinikanth’s Biopic?

Superstar Rajinikanth himself revealed that he is penning his life story into a book on a regular basis during his free time. The actor loves to see his story on silver screen and the plans for the same are going on. Rajinikanth’s journey from a Bus Conductor to the biggest Superstar of Indian cinema is an inspirational story and it can be a perfect film to watch. For now, there is no clarity about who will direct the biopic and about the actor who will reprise Rajinikanth on silver screen.

Social media had posts saying that Dhanush would be the perfect match to reprise Rajinikanth and some of them even expressed that Dhanush can direct the biopic of Rajinikanth. The Superstar has big plans for his biopic and the discussions are going on. Top production houses like Sun Pictures, AVM Studios and others are in the race and are discussing about the project. Rajinikanth for now feels that he has to complete penning his life story before it turns into a film. His fans are eagerly waiting for the big project to be announced.