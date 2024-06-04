x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Why Aara Mastan’s Survey Miserably Failed

Published on June 4, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally
image
Upasana’s Empathy Towards Sanatan Dharma
image
Taapsee unfolds surprising facts about her Wedding
image
After Megastar, Allu Arjun meets Naga Babu
image
Allu Arjun Has ‘Perfect Personality’ to Play “Shaktiman”

Why Aara Mastan’s Survey Miserably Failed

As Andhra Pradesh eagerly awaits its assembly election results on June 4, a survey by Aara Mastan has sparked significant debate. The survey predicted a close contest between the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), composed of the TDP-JSP-BJP coalition. According to Aara Mastan’s 2024 prediction, YSRCP was expected to win 94-104 seats, while the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance was forecast to secure 71-81 seats. However, YSRCP got a disastrous performance and secured fewer seats than the Janasena Party, which contested only 21 out of 175 seats. Several critical errors in Aara Mastan’s survey have come to light, explaining its failure.

Ministers on the Line

One significant blunder in Aara Mastan’s survey was the projection that many current YSRCP ministers would lose their seats. Historically, no party in independent India has won consecutive terms with over 70% of its ministers defeated. Despite acknowledging this historical trend, Mastan’s survey predicted a YSRCP victory, a contradiction that raises questions about the survey’s credibility.

Questionable Vote Share Projections

In 2019, YSRCP secured a 49% vote share, a figure Mastan predicted would remain unchanged in 2024. This projection appears highly improbable given the widespread discontent among various demographics, including government employees, unemployed youth, and specific communities. Mastan himself noted that 70% of government employees voted against YSRCP in postal ballots. Other factors such as lack of development, delays in the Polavaram project, high unemployment, dissatisfaction among alcohol consumers, and fewer opportunities for construction workers further challenge the likelihood of maintaining a 49% vote share. Despite acknowledging the movement of many sections away from YSRCP, Mastan still predicted the party would retain its overall vote percentage, a significant inconsistency.

Women’s Votes and Welfare Schemes

Mastan’s survey also highlighted the large turnout of women voters, attributing it to welfare schemes. However, only 33% of the women voters are direct beneficiaries of these schemes. The voting preferences of the remaining 67% of women voters remain uncertain, adding another layer of unpredictability to the election outcome. This oversight casts further doubt on the accuracy of Mastan’s predictions.

Aara Mastan has staked his 16-year reputation on these controversial predictions, drawing considerable scrutiny. His conflicting statements and questionable data interpretations have led to widespread criticism. Aara Mastan’s survey failed miserably due to its contradictory projections, questionable vote share estimations, and oversight of critical voter demographics. These flaws have significantly undermined the survey’s credibility, turning a once-respected analyst into a subject of controversy and skepticism.

Next KK Survey: One Local Survey Surpassed National-Level Agencies Previous Venu Swamy Apologizes for Wrong Predictions
else

TRENDING

image
Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally
image
Taapsee unfolds surprising facts about her Wedding
image
After Megastar, Allu Arjun meets Naga Babu

Latest

image
Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally
image
Upasana’s Empathy Towards Sanatan Dharma
image
Taapsee unfolds surprising facts about her Wedding
image
After Megastar, Allu Arjun meets Naga Babu
image
Allu Arjun Has ‘Perfect Personality’ to Play “Shaktiman”

Most Read

image
Upasana’s Empathy Towards Sanatan Dharma
image
Andhra Pradesh to Establish Potti Sriramulu Telugu University
image
Bengaluru techie suicide: Ex-wife and family attested

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival