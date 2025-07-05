Why are Tollywood Biggies frequently Missing Release Dates?

If noticed, there is a trend of postponing the releases after the announcements are made. Most of the films are pushed due to various reasons. The major reason for most of the postponements is due to the delay in the VFX work. Though the deadlines are fixed and time is allocated, most of the VFX firms working on films are failing to deliver the quality content. Some of the shots are rejected by the director and team. The VFX teams are asking more time to rework on the shots for better output and quality.

The producers are struggling to convince their distributors and the digital giants as the release plans are done. This also adds revenue loss for the producers as they have to find an ideal and new release date. The producers are also spending lavishly on the promotions and the postponement will add extra burden for them. Other factors of the delay in release is due to the reshoots. If the team is not convinced with the output, they are reshooting some of the portions for a better output. This indeed helps the film after the release.

In 2025, several films that were announced for release got postponed at the last minute. Hope this doesn’t turn out to be a new trend.