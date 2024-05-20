Why cases against media, Devineni Uma asks police

TDP senior leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Monday found fault with the police for registering cases against the media representatives. He said that the police were filing cases against the media persons for reporting the news of ruling YSR Congress goondas attack on the TDP activists.

He said that the YSR Congress goondas have attacked a family in Visakhapatnam and injured three women for not voting for their party. The three women have voted for the TDP, he said. The incident was reported in the media, he said.

He further said that BJP MLA candidate P Vishnukumar Raju conducted a press conference on the next day and condemned the incident. Telugu news channels including ETV and ABN Andhra Jyothi have reported the press conference, he said. Based on this, the police have registered a case against ETV reporter, ABN Andhra Jyothi reporter and Vishnukumar Raju, he said.

He wondered why the police have registered a case against the media representatives when they just reported a press conference. He also found fault with the police for the IPC sections booked against the media persons.

Devineni Uma alleged that the violent incidents took place under the direct directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, chief minister’s office officials Dhanunjaya Reddy, Raghurami Reddy and Anjaneyulu. He said that these persons have given instructions to their party leaders in Palnadu district, at Tirupati and Tadipatri to target the TDP leaders in their areas.

The former minister blamed the YSR Congress leaders for resorting to violence in several places across the state after the polling. He said that the YSR Congress leaders have realised that the voting pattern was not in their favour. They have also realised that the YSR Congress is losing the elections, he said. Due to fear of losing the elections, the YSR Congress leaders across the state resorted to violence, Devineni Uma said.

The TDP leader appealed to the election commission to inquire into all violent incidents in the state and take proper action against the people responsible for the incidents. He also appealed to the TDP leaders not get provoked by the YSR Congress leaders till the counting process is completed.