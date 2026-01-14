Why did Aamir Khan Lose 18 kgs?

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan is yet to kick-start the shoot of his next big project. There are a lot of speculations going on and utilizing the break, Aamir has lost 18 kgs weight. He will be seen in a cameo in Happy Patel, a film featuring his nephew Imran Khan in the lead role. Aamir has a comic role in the film and Aamir has been following a new diet because of which he lost 18 kgs. His weight loss has helped him to feature in a cameo.

As per the speculations from the Bollywood media, Aamir Khan will soon work with his favorite director Rajkumar Hirani in the most awaited Dadasaheb Phalke biopic. There are reports that the film got shelved but Aamir Khan will start filming for the title role from March 2026. His special diet also made him transform to look perfect as Dadasaheb Phalke in his biopic. Rajkumar Hirani has done several changes for the script as per the discussion with Aamir Khan.