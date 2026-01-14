x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Why did Aamir Khan Lose 18 kgs?

Published on January 14, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Why did Aamir Khan Lose 18 kgs?
image
Mumbai Man Arrested for Threatening Eluru MP Putta Mahesh
image
Star Hotels and Resorts Expand Tourism Footprint Across Andhra Pradesh
image
Megastar to Shift his Focus on Vishwambara
image
OTT Releases for this Weekend

Why did Aamir Khan Lose 18 kgs?

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan is yet to kick-start the shoot of his next big project. There are a lot of speculations going on and utilizing the break, Aamir has lost 18 kgs weight. He will be seen in a cameo in Happy Patel, a film featuring his nephew Imran Khan in the lead role. Aamir has a comic role in the film and Aamir has been following a new diet because of which he lost 18 kgs. His weight loss has helped him to feature in a cameo.

As per the speculations from the Bollywood media, Aamir Khan will soon work with his favorite director Rajkumar Hirani in the most awaited Dadasaheb Phalke biopic. There are reports that the film got shelved but Aamir Khan will start filming for the title role from March 2026. His special diet also made him transform to look perfect as Dadasaheb Phalke in his biopic. Rajkumar Hirani has done several changes for the script as per the discussion with Aamir Khan.

Previous Mumbai Man Arrested for Threatening Eluru MP Putta Mahesh
else

TRENDING

image
Why did Aamir Khan Lose 18 kgs?
image
Megastar to Shift his Focus on Vishwambara
image
OTT Releases for this Weekend

Latest

image
Why did Aamir Khan Lose 18 kgs?
image
Mumbai Man Arrested for Threatening Eluru MP Putta Mahesh
image
Star Hotels and Resorts Expand Tourism Footprint Across Andhra Pradesh
image
Megastar to Shift his Focus on Vishwambara
image
OTT Releases for this Weekend

Most Read

image
Mumbai Man Arrested for Threatening Eluru MP Putta Mahesh
image
Star Hotels and Resorts Expand Tourism Footprint Across Andhra Pradesh
image
Andhra Pradesh Continues to Set Records and Win National Recognition

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch