Home > Movie News

Why did Anushka miss Baahubali Re-Union?

Published on July 11, 2025 by nymisha

Why did Anushka miss Baahubali Re-Union?

Top actress Anushka was not seen in the Baahubali Re-union celebrations that took place on the occasion of the film completing ten years. SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishna, Satyaraj, Nassar, Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, Senthil Kumar, Saabu Cyril, Sri Valli, SS Karthikeya, Srinivas Mohan, Rama Rajamouli, Thammiraju and others celebrated the occasion in a grand manner. Legendary music composer Keeravani’s father passed away recently and he could not attend the event.

But why did Anushka miss the celebration? Anushka was invited well in advance and the actress too promised to be present. But the actress skipped the event citing personal reasons. Anushka has not been comfortable in attending the events that are exposed to the public. It has been heard that the actress skipped the event because of her weight loss issues and she did not want to be seen in public before the release of her upcoming movie Ghaati. Anushka has been keeping herself private without being seen in public. She also informed the team of Ghaati of attending limited events and she would stay away from the media interactions.

The team of Baahubali waited for the arrival of Anushka but she skipped the event. The pictures that were released on social media went viral soon.

