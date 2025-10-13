Why did Bunny form Allu Arjun Fans Association?

In the social media era, when the fans associations are fading away, Icon Star Allu Arjun and his team have formed Allu Arjun Fans Association and announced team members for all the districts of AP and Telangana. Allu Arjun has personally met his fans on Sunday in a star hotel in Hyderabad and interacted with them, posing for pictures. This is to strengthen his Allu Arjun Army for which he is proud of. Comments say that Allu Arjun needs a strong Fans Association irrespective of Mega heroes.

Right from social media promotions to co-ordinating about the events and fans shows all over, Bunny’s team has picked up young fans from all the districts. The work happened for months and Bunny’s team conducted a scrutiny, finalized members for Allu Arjun Fans Association. When fans associations are almost fading, Allu Arjun created a sensation with his move. The actor is currently shooting for Atlee’s film which will release in 2027.