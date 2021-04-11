Why did KTR skip Nagarjunasagar bypoll campaign?

TRS working president and IT minister K T Rama Rao’ absence from the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll campaigning has become a taking point in Telangana politics.

The TRS has taken this bypoll very prestigiously and making efforts to retain this seat at any cost.

The fact that half of the KCR’s cabinet besides around 50 MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other leaders are camping in Nagarjunasagar since March last week shows the significance being given by TRS to this bypoll.

TRS chief and CM KCR who normally takes light of bypolls and avoids campaigning already addressed a public meeting on February 10 in Nagarjunasagar and again going to address another public meeting on April 14.

KCR has given all election and bypoll responsibilities to his son KTR all these years except Dubbak where Harish Rao was given the task as Dubbak comes under undivided Medak district represented by KCR and Harish Rao.

But now for the first time KTR is missing from TRS bypoll action in Nagarjunasagar.

There is a buzz that KCR himself asked KTR not to campaign in Nagarjunasagar as there is not much craze or popularity for KTR there. Instead there is anger among youth against KTR.

With this, KCR asked KTR to avoid Nagarjunasagar and instead focus on upcoming Warangal, Khammam municipal corporation polls expected to be held soon after Nagarjunasagar bypoll.