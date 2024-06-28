x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Why did Naga Shaurya step out to support Darshan?

Why did Naga Shaurya step out to support Darshan?

Published on June 28, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management
image
Devara Success meet Cancelled
image
CM Revanth Reddy launches “WittyLeaks”
image
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s Controversial Comments: A Lesson in Public Accountability
image
Vijay to remake Balakrishna’s Film

Why did Naga Shaurya step out to support Darshan?

Spread the love

Kannada actor Darshan is badly criticised for being involved in the murder of his fan Renukaswamy and he is currently under custody. The primary investigation also revealed that he admitted the crime and he would be in big trouble. None of the actors from Kannada film industry stepped out to support Darshan as he committed a brutal crime. In a surprising manner, Telugu actor Naga Shaurya lent out his support and he penned an emotional note on his social media page. Most of them are unaware that Darshan and Shaurya are well bonded. Naga Shaurya supporting Darshan came as a big surprise for Telugu cinema and Shaurya’s fans are left in shock.

“My heart goes out to the family of the deceased and I genuinely wish them strength during this difficult time. However, it is incredibly disappointing to see people rushing to conclusions about this issue. Darshan anna is not someone who could ever harm anyone, even in his worst nightmares. Those who know him well can attest to his generosity, kind-hearted nature and unwavering commitment to helping others. He has always gone out of his way to support those in need and has been a pillar of strength for many. I cannot, even in my darkest fears, accept this news. I have faith in our judicial system and believe that the truth will come out soon. We must also remember that another family is suffering greatly as well. They deserve privacy and respect during this challenging period. I firmly believe that Anna, known for his integrity and compassion, will be proven innocent and that the real culprit will be brought to justice” posted Naga Shaurya.

The pictures of Renukaswamy brutally tortured surfaced on social media and there was a huge outrage against Darshan and his aides.

Next Epic Clash: Rajinikanth Vs Suriya on Cards Previous Naidu bats for Bharat Rathna for Ramoji Rao
else

TRENDING

image
Devara Success meet Cancelled
image
Vijay to remake Balakrishna’s Film
image
Buzz: Bollywood actor to lock horns with Nani?

Latest

image
‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management
image
Devara Success meet Cancelled
image
CM Revanth Reddy launches “WittyLeaks”
image
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s Controversial Comments: A Lesson in Public Accountability
image
Vijay to remake Balakrishna’s Film

Most Read

image
‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management
image
CM Revanth Reddy launches “WittyLeaks”
image
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s Controversial Comments: A Lesson in Public Accountability

Related Articles

Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit Mahira Sharma hotness at beach Chetna Pande Beach Photos Flower Decoration For Onam Tollywood Support for Samantha Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe Preethi Asrani Elegant Look Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening Health Benefits Of Cardamom Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions Food To Eat Before Booze Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways