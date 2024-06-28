Why did Naga Shaurya step out to support Darshan?

Spread the love

Kannada actor Darshan is badly criticised for being involved in the murder of his fan Renukaswamy and he is currently under custody. The primary investigation also revealed that he admitted the crime and he would be in big trouble. None of the actors from Kannada film industry stepped out to support Darshan as he committed a brutal crime. In a surprising manner, Telugu actor Naga Shaurya lent out his support and he penned an emotional note on his social media page. Most of them are unaware that Darshan and Shaurya are well bonded. Naga Shaurya supporting Darshan came as a big surprise for Telugu cinema and Shaurya’s fans are left in shock.

“My heart goes out to the family of the deceased and I genuinely wish them strength during this difficult time. However, it is incredibly disappointing to see people rushing to conclusions about this issue. Darshan anna is not someone who could ever harm anyone, even in his worst nightmares. Those who know him well can attest to his generosity, kind-hearted nature and unwavering commitment to helping others. He has always gone out of his way to support those in need and has been a pillar of strength for many. I cannot, even in my darkest fears, accept this news. I have faith in our judicial system and believe that the truth will come out soon. We must also remember that another family is suffering greatly as well. They deserve privacy and respect during this challenging period. I firmly believe that Anna, known for his integrity and compassion, will be proven innocent and that the real culprit will be brought to justice” posted Naga Shaurya.

The pictures of Renukaswamy brutally tortured surfaced on social media and there was a huge outrage against Darshan and his aides.