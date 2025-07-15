x
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Movie News

Why did Naga Vamsi acquire War 2 Rights?

Published on July 15, 2025 by swathy

Legendary personalities NTR and MGR inspired Jyothi Krisna to design Pawan Kalyan's character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
War 2 is one of the craziest films of the nation but the teaser failed to live up to the expectations. The audience are eager to watch Hrithik Roshan and NTR together on screen but the visuals in the teaser showcased the episodes which were seen several times on Indian screen. When Yashraj Films decided to release the film on their own in the Telugu states, young producer S Naga Vamsi had bagged the Telugu theatrical rights for a fancy price. This is even a risky number considering the genre and a tough competitor like Rajinikanth’s Coolie in the race.

Vamsi during his recent interaction revealed why he bagged the rights of War 2. “I know about the introduction episode of Tarak in War 2. The screens would be lit and it would be extraordinary. I cannot reveal much. Hrithik Roshan and Tarak would be at war as told by the title. Just imagine the two biggest stars heading for a fight and what the audience would have a chance to see on screen. I bought the rights because of this anticipation. I need not see or judge the film to buy the rights. Get ready to watch the finest actors heading for the biggest fight” told S Naga Vamsi.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and has Kiara Advani in the heroine’s role. The film produced by Yashraj Films is slated for August 14th release all over.

Legendary personalities NTR and MGR inspired Jyothi Krisna to design Pawan Kalyan's character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
