Why did Naga Vamsi acquire War 2 Rights?

War 2 is one of the craziest films of the nation but the teaser failed to live up to the expectations. The audience are eager to watch Hrithik Roshan and NTR together on screen but the visuals in the teaser showcased the episodes which were seen several times on Indian screen. When Yashraj Films decided to release the film on their own in the Telugu states, young producer S Naga Vamsi had bagged the Telugu theatrical rights for a fancy price. This is even a risky number considering the genre and a tough competitor like Rajinikanth’s Coolie in the race.

Vamsi during his recent interaction revealed why he bagged the rights of War 2. “I know about the introduction episode of Tarak in War 2. The screens would be lit and it would be extraordinary. I cannot reveal much. Hrithik Roshan and Tarak would be at war as told by the title. Just imagine the two biggest stars heading for a fight and what the audience would have a chance to see on screen. I bought the rights because of this anticipation. I need not see or judge the film to buy the rights. Get ready to watch the finest actors heading for the biggest fight” told S Naga Vamsi.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and has Kiara Advani in the heroine’s role. The film produced by Yashraj Films is slated for August 14th release all over.