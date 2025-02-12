x
Why did Ram Charan unfollow Allu Arjun?

Published on February 12, 2025 by swathy

Why did Ram Charan unfollow Allu Arjun?

The report suggests growing tensions between the Mega Family and the Allu Family, despite their long history of being close. Recent events indicate a growing division between the two families. Social media is abuzz with speculation, as Ram Charan has reportedly stopped following Allu Arjun on Instagram. The situation worsened after remarks made by Allu Aravind, which upset Mega fans, though he later clarified that his statements were unintentional. Ram Charan still follows other actors from the Allu family, but not Allu Arjun, further fueling speculation about the rumored rift. Fans are debating whether this was a deliberate move or just a coincidence. The controversy stemmed from a lighthearted comment made by Allu Aravind at an event, where he discussed the recent experiences of producer Dil Raju.

Allu Aravind addressed the controversy surrounding his previous comments at a recent press event. He clarified that his remarks about the contrasting performances of his films were not meant as a criticism of his nephew, Ram Charan. Allu Aravind expressed regret that a personal matter had been turned into a topic for online discussion. He explained that the film in question had regained momentum at the box office and that any perceived criticism was unintentional. Neither Ram Charan nor Allu Arjun have commented on this issue. Ram Charan’s recent release was Game Changer and it ended up as a disaster while Allu Arjun starred in the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule.

