Why Early Digital Streaming for Nari Nari Naduma Murari?

Young actor Sharwanand has finally made his comeback with Nari Nari Naduma Murari, a hilarious entertainer packed with family emotions. The film collected decent money amid huge competition during the Sankranthi holiday season. After the Sankranthi holiday season, the film’s collections came down and Nari Nari Naduma Murari had a decent second weekend. Amazon Prime has acquired the digital streaming rights of the film for a decent price and the deal was locked long ago.

The film’s producer Anil Sunkara had to bow down to the pressure and agreed for early streaming. The footfalls of Nari Nari Naduma Murari too came down. The team of Amazon Prime should have announced the streaming date after the completion of this weekend. At the same time, there is a debate on social media that the producers are killing the footfalls of a film through early digital streamings. There are several other factors and in the case of Nari Nari Naduma Murari, the film’s release was pushed and the makers had to agree for an early streaming as per the slate of titles streaming on Amazon Prime.