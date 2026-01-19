Why is Bandla Ganesh taking Sankalpa Yatra?

With the name of Sankalpa Yatra, Tollywood actor and producer Bandla Ganesh will start his journey on foot from Hyderabad to Tirupati. Before commencing his padayatra, Bandla Ganesh interacted with the media saying that there are no political intentions behind his foot march. He said that he struggled alot when Nara Chandrababu Naidu was kept in jail for 52 days.

He requested everyone not to see this as a political yatra and he wanted to fulfil his promise kept before Lord Venkateswara. He also thanked the people of Shadnagar and he said that he started his journey as a common man and emerged as one of the successful businessmen today. Bandla Ganesh also thanked his family for his support. He will commence yatra today and will reach Tirumala on foot.