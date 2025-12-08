Why is Dhurandhar a Game Changer in Indian Cinema?

Bollywood has been struggling to deliver impressive films and some of the biggest action dramas fell short of expectations. Many recent spy thrillers and action dramas are packed with glamour, expensive locations and forceful action. Then came Dhurandhar, a realistic and honest action drama that unfolded some of the shocking facts that happened behind the biggest attacks on India by Pakistan. Here is what made Dhurandhar a Game Changer in Indian Cinema:

Aditya Dhar’s Writing: Aditya Dhar is not a familiar director among the audience. He directed Uri: The Surgical Strike and the 2019 film was a blockbuster. He took six years to direct and release a film. He has been extremely brilliant with his writing, presentation and handling the technical aspects. All those who enjoyed the film will be aware of the efforts and time he spent on Dhurandhar. The film proves that he is one of the best filmmakers of Indian cinema who spends ample time on detailed writing. He is just brilliant with his work.

Character Arc: Each and every character in the film is brilliantly written and all the characters behave with their perfection and they work on their aim. There is enough clarity with the director about the character arc in Dhurandhar. The biggest strength is that Aditya Dhar manages to bring the most potential actor for every prominent role.

Technical Brilliance: Dhurandhar is a film that happens mostly in Pakistan and some parts across the borders of Afghanistan and Balochistan. The cinematography work has to be appreciated as every frame is well presented. Right from the action episodes to the off beat episodes, every frame is well crafted. The music and background score are the other strengths of the film.

Performances: Dhurandhar has actors like Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun in the most important roles. All the actors behaved and performed their best which made it easy on screen for the director. Askhaye Khanna dominated the show while Ranveer Singh was exceptional in the emotional part.

The Locations: All those who watched the film will believe that Dhurandhar was shot in real locations of Pakistan and borders of Afghanistan. But the film is entirely shot in India. The team has shot each and every scene in some of the real locations that would match the episodes. The rugged beauties of Leh, Ladakh, Kasaul, Punjab, Thailand. Some of the major sets are constructed in Filmistan, Mumbai and other portions are shot in Golden Tobacco Factory in Vile Parle.

Art Work: Right from the streets to the villages and the furniture, architecture of Pakistan is well presented. The Art department has to be appreciated for taking care of the minute details. The vintage cars, sets and the colouring is taken enough care of.

Costumes: Each and every character has their own set of costumes. The Costume Department has spent enough time on the sketches and the final costumes. Their hard work is clearly visible on screen.

Runtime: Everyone was worried about the runtime of the film. The first half of Dhurandhar alone lasted for 2 hours. The total runtime is 3 hours and 30 minutes. This is because of the detailed narration by Aditya Dhar. After the film’s release, most of them said that the runtime is not a barrier.

Musical Tinge: The music and background score are the major highlights of the film. The team used several vintage songs during the action episodes and important sequences. These elevated them more. All the songs are chartbusters and the background score holds a crucial role.

Powerful Drama: Dhurandhar is an action drama and genre hints that the film will be high on action. But the film’s drama plays a crucial role. Along with the performances and the action, the drama in most of the scenes has elevated the film and it takes Dhurandhar to the next level.

Production Values: The makers have spent lavishly on the product. There is ample CG work throughout and the quality of the VFX work is quite good. Massive sets are erected to take the audience to the world of the Lyari area of Karachi, Pakistan. The makers allocated a big budget for the sets.

Team Work: All the departments have worked and delivered their best and the collective output is seen for this film. There is no department that under-performs in Dhurandhar.