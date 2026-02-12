Why is Drishyam 3 a Big Risk for Venkatesh?

Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph created a sensation with the Drishyam franchise. The film was remade in all the languages and it emerged as a super hit. The second installment also emerged as a blockbuster and Jeethu Joseph is currently carving the third installment in Malayalam. Victory Venkatesh signed the Telugu version of the film and the shoot got delayed due to his commitment with Trivikram Srinivas. The Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 is slated for April 2nd, 2026 release in theatres.

By the time Drishyam 3 releases in theatres, Venkatesh will not commence the shoot of the Telugu version. Soon, Drishyam 3 will be available on digital space. The audience are not showing much interest for the remakes when the films are available on digital platforms. Drishyam 3 will be a risk for Venkatesh as the Malayalam version would be out. As the film is a thriller, the spoilers will be out on social media from the day the film releases.

At the same time, Ajay Devgn and his team are cooking the Hindi version with a different plot. The shoot of the film is currently going on and the Hindi version releases on October 2nd, 2026. This would add more threat for the Telugu version. By the time Venkatesh takes up the film, Drishyam 3 would look outdated with the plot and the content out on OTT. On the whole, Drishyam 3 is a risk for Venkatesh.

Venkatesh and Suresh Babu signed the film last year even before the shoot of the Malayalam version commenced. We have to wait to see if they will head for a risk or will skip taking a risk.