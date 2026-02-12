x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Why is Drishyam 3 a Big Risk for Venkatesh?

Published on February 12, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Why is Drishyam 3 a Big Risk for Venkatesh?
image
Seattle Agrees to Pay $29 Million (₹262 Crore) to Jaahnavi Kandula’s Family
image
Shooting Updates of Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
AA22: Atlee Wins over All Directors
image
Biggest Challenge for Sree Vishnu

Why is Drishyam 3 a Big Risk for Venkatesh?

Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph created a sensation with the Drishyam franchise. The film was remade in all the languages and it emerged as a super hit. The second installment also emerged as a blockbuster and Jeethu Joseph is currently carving the third installment in Malayalam. Victory Venkatesh signed the Telugu version of the film and the shoot got delayed due to his commitment with Trivikram Srinivas. The Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 is slated for April 2nd, 2026 release in theatres.

By the time Drishyam 3 releases in theatres, Venkatesh will not commence the shoot of the Telugu version. Soon, Drishyam 3 will be available on digital space. The audience are not showing much interest for the remakes when the films are available on digital platforms. Drishyam 3 will be a risk for Venkatesh as the Malayalam version would be out. As the film is a thriller, the spoilers will be out on social media from the day the film releases.

At the same time, Ajay Devgn and his team are cooking the Hindi version with a different plot. The shoot of the film is currently going on and the Hindi version releases on October 2nd, 2026. This would add more threat for the Telugu version. By the time Venkatesh takes up the film, Drishyam 3 would look outdated with the plot and the content out on OTT. On the whole, Drishyam 3 is a risk for Venkatesh.

Venkatesh and Suresh Babu signed the film last year even before the shoot of the Malayalam version commenced. We have to wait to see if they will head for a risk or will skip taking a risk.

Previous Seattle Agrees to Pay $29 Million (₹262 Crore) to Jaahnavi Kandula’s Family
else

TRENDING

image
Why is Drishyam 3 a Big Risk for Venkatesh?
image
Shooting Updates of Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
AA22: Atlee Wins over All Directors

Latest

image
Why is Drishyam 3 a Big Risk for Venkatesh?
image
Seattle Agrees to Pay $29 Million (₹262 Crore) to Jaahnavi Kandula’s Family
image
Shooting Updates of Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
AA22: Atlee Wins over All Directors
image
Biggest Challenge for Sree Vishnu

Most Read

image
Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another
image
Quick Decisions Strong Impact Pawan Kalyan’s Direct Governance Model
image
YSRCP’s Assembly Strategy: A Moment That Demands Political Maturity

Related Articles

Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet