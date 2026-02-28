Why is Fauzi a Bigger Challenge for Mythri Movie Makers?

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is shooting for Fauzi, a big-budget attempt directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film was planned on a strict budget but it went overboard because of the number of working days and the delay in the shoot because of other commitments of Prabhas. When the project was signed or planned, the market of Prabhas was rock solid. But after the release of The Raja Saab, the producers of the upcoming Prabhas’ films have realized that there is a big decline in the non-theatrical deals of his films.

The theatrical business entirely depends on the hype generated by the songs and the trailers. The Raja Saab is a colossal disaster in Hindi and Fauzi has to collect big money in Hindi to recover the big investment involved. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and they can close the non-theatrical deals for fancy prices. But to recover the entire investment, Fauzi has to fare well in theatres. There are a lot of challenges involved for the producers. Fauzi was initially planned for a 2025 release but it was pushed to 2026. For now, the film is aimed for Dasara release this year.