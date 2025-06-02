Why is Kamal Haasan Doing it for his Film?

Top actor Kamal Haasan and legendary director Mani Ratnam are teaming up after decades and their outing Thug Life is high on expectations. For the controversial statements made by Kamal, the people of Karnataka are hurt. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has issued a clear statement that they would ban Thug Life in Karnataka if an apology is not issued. Karnataka is one of the major markets for South and Thug Life is expected to open on a strong note considering the buzz and an impressive trailer that has been out.

But Kamal kept strict on his stand and he announced that he would not apologize and take back his words. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike warned the exhibitors of Karnataka not to screen Thug Life. Kamal approached the Karnataka High Court to ensure a smooth release for the film but this is almost impossible. When there are protests around and disturbed atmosphere, the audience would not make it to watch the films in theatres. Hurting the sentiments would not fetch good results and Kamal should have considered all these and issued an apology.

This controversy will surely create a dent for the box-office numbers. Kamal being one of the producers, he should rethink. The Karnataka Film Chamber asked Kamal to apologize in the next 24 hours to ensure a smooth release for the film. Else, it would be quite tough for Thug Life to have a release in the state.