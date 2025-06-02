x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Why is Kamal Haasan Doing it for his Film?

Published on June 2, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Why is Kamal Haasan Doing it for his Film?
image
Nara Lokesh Challenges YS Jagan
image
Siddu’s Telusu Kada For Diwali
image
Anushka’s Ghaati Release Date Announced
image
Kuberaa is a life-changing experience for me – Dhanush

Why is Kamal Haasan Doing it for his Film?

Top actor Kamal Haasan and legendary director Mani Ratnam are teaming up after decades and their outing Thug Life is high on expectations. For the controversial statements made by Kamal, the people of Karnataka are hurt. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has issued a clear statement that they would ban Thug Life in Karnataka if an apology is not issued. Karnataka is one of the major markets for South and Thug Life is expected to open on a strong note considering the buzz and an impressive trailer that has been out.

But Kamal kept strict on his stand and he announced that he would not apologize and take back his words. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike warned the exhibitors of Karnataka not to screen Thug Life. Kamal approached the Karnataka High Court to ensure a smooth release for the film but this is almost impossible. When there are protests around and disturbed atmosphere, the audience would not make it to watch the films in theatres. Hurting the sentiments would not fetch good results and Kamal should have considered all these and issued an apology.

This controversy will surely create a dent for the box-office numbers. Kamal being one of the producers, he should rethink. The Karnataka Film Chamber asked Kamal to apologize in the next 24 hours to ensure a smooth release for the film. Else, it would be quite tough for Thug Life to have a release in the state.

Previous Nara Lokesh Challenges YS Jagan
else

TRENDING

image
Why is Kamal Haasan Doing it for his Film?
image
Siddu’s Telusu Kada For Diwali
image
Anushka’s Ghaati Release Date Announced

Latest

image
Why is Kamal Haasan Doing it for his Film?
image
Nara Lokesh Challenges YS Jagan
image
Siddu’s Telusu Kada For Diwali
image
Anushka’s Ghaati Release Date Announced
image
Kuberaa is a life-changing experience for me – Dhanush

Most Read

image
Nara Lokesh Challenges YS Jagan
image
Congress Govt’s gaffes continue, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme skips deadline
image
Virat Kohli’s Trouble with Bengaluru Police

Related Articles

Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch