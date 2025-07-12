x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Why is Prakash Raj busy criticizing only Pawan Kalyan?

Published on July 12, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Actor Kiereeti Exclusive Interview
image
Pic Talk: Ayesha Khan sizzles in Black
image
Suhas’ Market lands in Trouble
image
Why is Prakash Raj busy criticizing only Pawan Kalyan?
image
Case Filed Against Former Minister Perni Nani for Provocative Comments

Why is Prakash Raj busy criticizing only Pawan Kalyan?

Veteran actor Prakash Raj was once the busiest character actor and he won numerous awards for his performances. He was the first choice in the South as the lead antagonist and he dominated the film industry for years. Soon, controversies pushed him to the back seat. Prakash Raj has been doing films on a selective basis and he had plans to make it big in politics but he ended up as a failure. He takes his Twitter page to express his political views.

One thing that irritates the Telugu audience and the Mega fans is that Prakash Raj is the first to criticize Pawan Kalyan and his statements. For any stand of Pawan, Prakash Raj stands in the front row to pass a strong statement or take a dig. This has turned out to be a regular practice. Pawan Kalyan who responded on a strong note in the past has now started ignoring Prakash Raj and his statements. Janasena leaders and the party have been responding to the statements of Prakash Raj. The veteran actor’s statements and posts have now lost interest and they are not discussed and Prakash Raj fails to grab any attention these days. But he continues to take a dig at the stands of Pawan Kalyan.

Next Suhas’ Market lands in Trouble Previous Case Filed Against Former Minister Perni Nani for Provocative Comments
else

TRENDING

image
Pic Talk: Ayesha Khan sizzles in Black
image
Suhas’ Market lands in Trouble
image
Why is Prakash Raj busy criticizing only Pawan Kalyan?

Latest

image
Actor Kiereeti Exclusive Interview
image
Pic Talk: Ayesha Khan sizzles in Black
image
Suhas’ Market lands in Trouble
image
Why is Prakash Raj busy criticizing only Pawan Kalyan?
image
Case Filed Against Former Minister Perni Nani for Provocative Comments

Most Read

image
Case Filed Against Former Minister Perni Nani for Provocative Comments
image
Aug 14th : Pooja Hegde vs Kiara Advani
image
Viral Video: Perni Nani’s Controversial Speech Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations