Why is Prakash Raj busy criticizing only Pawan Kalyan?

Veteran actor Prakash Raj was once the busiest character actor and he won numerous awards for his performances. He was the first choice in the South as the lead antagonist and he dominated the film industry for years. Soon, controversies pushed him to the back seat. Prakash Raj has been doing films on a selective basis and he had plans to make it big in politics but he ended up as a failure. He takes his Twitter page to express his political views.

One thing that irritates the Telugu audience and the Mega fans is that Prakash Raj is the first to criticize Pawan Kalyan and his statements. For any stand of Pawan, Prakash Raj stands in the front row to pass a strong statement or take a dig. This has turned out to be a regular practice. Pawan Kalyan who responded on a strong note in the past has now started ignoring Prakash Raj and his statements. Janasena leaders and the party have been responding to the statements of Prakash Raj. The veteran actor’s statements and posts have now lost interest and they are not discussed and Prakash Raj fails to grab any attention these days. But he continues to take a dig at the stands of Pawan Kalyan.