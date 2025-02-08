Why is Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki getting a Re-release?

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent film Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani is being considered for a re-release in theaters very soon. The film explores the issue of illegal immigration and it has become more relevant due to recent incidents of Indian immigrants being deported from the US. Discussions are underway at the production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, to bring Dunki back to theatres as early as possible in this month. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, tells the story of Hardy (played by Khan), who helps his friends from Punjab migrate to the UK through the illegal donkey route. It highlights the risks and struggles faced by illegal immigrants, a topic that has sparked widespread conversation following recent deportation videos.

Rajkumar Hirani acknowledged the film’s relevance, stating that illegal immigration has been a long-standing issue. Distributors have apparently expressed interest in re-releasing the film in theaters, considering its relevant subject matter. However, Red Chillies Entertainment has not yet provided an official statement regarding this.