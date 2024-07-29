Why is Sree Leela rejecting Films?

Telugu beauty Sree Leela has done back-to-back films and she worked without breaks. Most of the films fell short of expectations and the actress was criticised, trolled. Sree Leela soon took a break and she is quite selective. She is the leading lady in Nithiin’s Robinhood and Ravi Teja’s untitled film directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. Sree Leela is paired up beside Pawan Kalyan in Ustaad Bhagat Singh and she has not signed any new Telugu films now. There are strong reports that Sree Leela has rejected a Bollywood film and a Tamil film. She was considered beside Karthi in Sardar 2. The film started rolling recently but Sree Leela rejected the offer as she was one among the leading ladies.

Sree Leela is keen to take up the female lead roles and she is in no mood to sign films that have two heroines. Sree Leela also has taken the recent criticism seriously and is picking up roles that suit her image and age. She also rejected a couple of item songs sending a strong message that she is against glamorous content. The Telugu actress is also pursuing her MBBS and she is also taking breaks to concentrate on her studies. For now, she is completely focused on Telugu films.