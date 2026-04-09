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Home > Movie News

Why is Tollywood waiting for Dacoit Result?

Published on April 9, 2026 by sankar

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Why is Tollywood waiting for Dacoit Result?

Why is Tollywood waiting for Dacoit Result?

Almost all the top producers of Telugu cinema were present for the pre-release event of Adivi Sesh’s upcoming release Dacoit. Many felt that the producers rushed to the event for Adivi Sesh but it is for the producer Supriya Yarlagadda. Though she has not been actively producing films, Supriya plays a key role in the operations of Annapurna Studios and she is active in the discussions of the meetings of Producers Guild and other bodies related to Telugu cinema. Everyone wanted her film to be a success and wished her during the event.

Supriya is one producer who always warned or suggested the producers about the mistakes that are usually happening on the sets. She has been in touch with all the producers frequently over the years and suggested them though she was not active in production. All the top Tollywood producers are now wishing her a huge success. She also revived her father’s production house SS Creations for Dacoit and she invested big money. The movie is also releasing on a grand note and Supriya recovered her investment before the release. The advance bookings for Dacoit are quite good and the film is releasing tomorrow.

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