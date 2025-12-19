Why so many Leaks on iBomma Ravi?

iBomma organizer Immadi Ravi has been arrested and a number of cases are filed against him. The Cyber crime cops have arrested him and the court granted custody. In the new cases filed, Ravi was granted custody for 12 days. But the biggest puzzle is that there are a number of leaks about the investigation of iBomma Ravi. Telugu media has been publishing so many stories that came directly from the investigation table. It is unclear if the cops are leaking the information to the media after the investigation is done for the day.

The latest story is that Ravi has agreed that he hacked the servers of Qube Cinema which is a sensation. He also revealed about the Telegram channel through which he sold the pirated films to various parties. His bank transactions are traced and a lot of money has been seized from Ravi recently. Ravi is now a citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis, a country in the Caribbean and once the bail is granted, he will fly from the country. The cops are well aware of this and they are quite cautious about his bail petition. For now, iBomma Ravi is in the news and we have to wait to see if the cops can produce valid proofs about his piracy racket and hold him in India.