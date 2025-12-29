x
Why Spotlight Is on KCR and Revanth Reddy and What It Means for Jagan

Published on December 29, 2025 by nymisha

Why Spotlight Is on KCR and Revanth Reddy and What It Means for Jagan

Currently, political discourse in Telangana centres on Revanth Reddy and KCR, as KCR is set to attend today’s Assembly session. KCR ruled Telangana for ten years. After losing power, he stayed away from the Assembly for a long time. He did not speak in debates or respond to questions inside the Assembly House. This made people curious. It also raised questions. If someone is confident about their decisions, why avoid the Assembly sessions?

Revanth Reddy repeatedly raised this point. He openly challenged KCR to come to the House and discuss water issues, major irrigation projects, and decisions made during his tenure. Now that KCR is likely to attend, people want to see what he does. Will he stay and debate, or will he leave after marking attendance like Jagan?

This moment matters because it may be the first time KCR and Revanth Reddy face each other directly inside the Assembly.

On the other side, this also connects to Andhra Pradesh. Jagan Mohan Reddy is facing similar criticism. Even after many demands, he has not been attending the Assembly. He prefers press meetings instead. Now, pressure is mounting on Jagan to attend the next Assembly session. Rather than attending and walking away after attendance, Jagan also needs to address public issues inside the Assembly.

At the end of the day, it is clear that people want leaders to speak where laws are made, not only in front of cameras.

