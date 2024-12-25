Why Telangana Police is silent on erring ruling party leaders?

Hyderabad City Police issued a warning on Wednesday, restraining posting of fake or fabricated videos or social media posts regarding Sandhya Theatre stampede issue. Police issued this warning as unsubstantiated or fake posts have been creating confusion among public and leading to unnecessary chaos.

“Some people are creating and sharing fake videos on social media saying that stampede has occurred at Sandhya theatre before Allu Arjun has arrived which is not correct. Some are making fake videos even after Police have given a detailed presentation,” informed Hyderabad Police.

As these sort of videos and posts are casting aspersions on Police, Hyderabad Police has come up with strict instructions.

While this warning is welcome, keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, why are Telangana Police going silent on ruling Congress party leaders and fringe elements, whose actions may potentially create severe unrest in Telangana.

For example Congress MLA Bhupati Reddy has openly warned Allu Arjun in stampede issue and his warning has contained potentially sentive content and also can lead to unrest in society.

Referring Allu Arjun as ‘Andhrodu’ ‘Pagati Veshagadu’ his warning creates insecurity among a sizeable section of Telangana population.

Similarly many fringe elements are posting derogatory language against Allu Arjun and raking up ‘Andhra Vs Telangana’ sentiment, presenting Telugu film Industry in a poor light. Why is Telangana Police not taking cognizance of these derogatory and potentially harmful content circulating on media and social media.

Only legal luminaries can answer whether Police can take suo moto cognizance of this matter and file case. But atleast Police can issue a warning restricting Allu Arjun detractors and anti-social elements who are trying to create ruckus using this issue. But why Telangana Police is silent in this matter?