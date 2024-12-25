x
Switch to: తెలుగు
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
Nabha Natesh Gorgeous In Black
Nabha Natesh Gorgeous In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
View all stories
Home > Politics

Why Telangana Police is silent on erring ruling party leaders?

Published on December 25, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Major Scam Uncovered at Tirumala Temple: Foreign Currency Theft
image
Prabhas’ heartfelt best wishes was a very joyful moment for me: Dharma
image
AAIA’s Touch Lo Undu Song: Foot-tapping Special
image
HIT 3: Nani’s Slick Avatar
image
Tollywood big wigs to meet Revanth Reddy

Why Telangana Police is silent on erring ruling party leaders?

cv anad as Commissioner of Police hyderabad

Hyderabad City Police issued a warning on Wednesday, restraining posting of fake or fabricated videos or social media posts regarding Sandhya Theatre stampede issue. Police issued this warning as unsubstantiated or fake posts have been creating confusion among public and leading to unnecessary chaos.

“Some people are creating and sharing fake videos on social media saying that stampede has occurred at Sandhya theatre before Allu Arjun has arrived which is not correct. Some are making fake videos even after Police have given a detailed presentation,” informed Hyderabad Police.

As these sort of videos and posts are casting aspersions on Police, Hyderabad Police has come up with strict instructions.

While this warning is welcome, keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, why are Telangana Police going silent on ruling Congress party leaders and fringe elements, whose actions may potentially create severe unrest in Telangana.

For example Congress MLA Bhupati Reddy has openly warned Allu Arjun in stampede issue and his warning has contained potentially sentive content and also can lead to unrest in society.
Referring Allu Arjun as ‘Andhrodu’ ‘Pagati Veshagadu’ his warning creates insecurity among a sizeable section of Telangana population.

Similarly many fringe elements are posting derogatory language against Allu Arjun and raking up ‘Andhra Vs Telangana’ sentiment, presenting Telugu film Industry in a poor light. Why is Telangana Police not taking cognizance of these derogatory and potentially harmful content circulating on media and social media.

Only legal luminaries can answer whether Police can take suo moto cognizance of this matter and file case. But atleast Police can issue a warning restricting Allu Arjun detractors and anti-social elements who are trying to create ruckus using this issue. But why Telangana Police is silent in this matter?

Next Chiranjeevi New Look Images Previous Pushpa 2 team donates Rs 2 Cr for Sree Tej
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ heartfelt best wishes was a very joyful moment for me: Dharma
image
AAIA’s Touch Lo Undu Song: Foot-tapping Special
image
HIT 3: Nani’s Slick Avatar

Latest

image
Major Scam Uncovered at Tirumala Temple: Foreign Currency Theft
image
Prabhas’ heartfelt best wishes was a very joyful moment for me: Dharma
image
AAIA’s Touch Lo Undu Song: Foot-tapping Special
image
HIT 3: Nani’s Slick Avatar
image
Tollywood big wigs to meet Revanth Reddy

Most Read

image
Major Scam Uncovered at Tirumala Temple: Foreign Currency Theft
image
Is Kaushik Reddy next?
image
Why Telangana Police is silent on erring ruling party leaders?

Related Articles

MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024 Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024 Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024 Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look Nabha Natesh Gorgeous In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary Sai Pallavi Australia Trip Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree