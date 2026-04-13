Why Vijay Is Missing from Key Campaign Moments in Tamil Nadu Polls

Candidates from all major parties are aggressively reaching out to voters through rallies and roadshows as the election nears. But one leader is taking a noticeably different path. Actor turned politician Vijay, who leads the TVK party, has been cancelling rallies at a crucial time.

Since the election schedule was announced on March 15, Vijay has cancelled several campaign events despite receiving official permissions and there is no clear explanation from the party of what’s happening. His absence from continuous campaigning stands out. With no option left, one of the contestants has started using technology with Vijay’s 3D projection (Hologram) for his campaign.

Sources reveal that security is the main concern. Vijay is said to be cautious about large public gatherings, especially with ongoing legal scrutiny related to Karur stampede. After filing his nomination, he did attend select events in Perambur and Kolathur, but soon began pulling back from scheduled programs, citing security gaps.

The party has blamed restrictions on campaign timings and challenges related to travel routes. Some events, including roadshows in key areas, were cancelled at short notice. While Vijay held a few major rallies later, the overall campaign has remained inconsistent.

This unusual strategy has raised a larger question.

Is Vijay playing it safe, or is there a deeper political calculation behind the reduced public presence? With the campaign window closing fast, the answer could shape his electoral outcome.