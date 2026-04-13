x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Politics

Why Vijay Is Missing from Key Campaign Moments in Tamil Nadu Polls

Published on April 13, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Unmatched Swag breaks the Internet
image
Bomb Threat for Trisha’s Residence in Chennai
image
Vishwak Sen in a new age rom-com with Devara Producer
image
Nagabandham’s Wedding Anthem Sura Sura Loading
image
Why Vijay Is Missing from Key Campaign Moments in Tamil Nadu Polls

Why Vijay Is Missing from Key Campaign Moments in Tamil Nadu Polls

Candidates from all major parties are aggressively reaching out to voters through rallies and roadshows as the election nears. But one leader is taking a noticeably different path. Actor turned politician Vijay, who leads the TVK party, has been cancelling rallies at a crucial time.

Since the election schedule was announced on March 15, Vijay has cancelled several campaign events despite receiving official permissions and there is no clear explanation from the party of what’s happening. His absence from continuous campaigning stands out. With no option left, one of the contestants has started using technology with Vijay’s 3D projection (Hologram) for his campaign.

Sources reveal that security is the main concern. Vijay is said to be cautious about large public gatherings, especially with ongoing legal scrutiny related to Karur stampede. After filing his nomination, he did attend select events in Perambur and Kolathur, but soon began pulling back from scheduled programs, citing security gaps.

The party has blamed restrictions on campaign timings and challenges related to travel routes. Some events, including roadshows in key areas, were cancelled at short notice. While Vijay held a few major rallies later, the overall campaign has remained inconsistent.

This unusual strategy has raised a larger question.

Is Vijay playing it safe, or is there a deeper political calculation behind the reduced public presence? With the campaign window closing fast, the answer could shape his electoral outcome.

Next Nagabandham’s Wedding Anthem Sura Sura Loading Previous Thalaivar173 – Cibi Chakaravarthi Out?
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Unmatched Swag breaks the Internet
image
Bomb Threat for Trisha’s Residence in Chennai
image
Vishwak Sen in a new age rom-com with Devara Producer

Latest

image
Ram Charan’s Unmatched Swag breaks the Internet
image
Bomb Threat for Trisha’s Residence in Chennai
image
Vishwak Sen in a new age rom-com with Devara Producer
image
Nagabandham’s Wedding Anthem Sura Sura Loading
image
Why Vijay Is Missing from Key Campaign Moments in Tamil Nadu Polls

Most Read

image
Why Vijay Is Missing from Key Campaign Moments in Tamil Nadu Polls
image
Sibling Rivalry Intensifies Over TRS Legacy
image
Amaravati’s Quantum Leap and IBM’s Entry Signal Andhra Pradesh’s Tech Push

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses