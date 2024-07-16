x
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Pragya Yadav’s Styling
Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Home > Politics

Will Ali’s Silence Continue?

Published on July 16, 2024 by

Comedian Ali and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan,friends turned political rivals.

Ali has had a long-time friendship with Pawan Kalyan, but he surprisingly joined YSRCP, distancing himself from Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. During an election campaign speech in Rajahmundry, Pawan stated that Ali was his good friend but claimed that Ali had deserted the party and joined YSRCP. Pawan also alleged that YSRCP was using Ali.

Ali joined YSRCP in March, even after being offered the Janasena Narasaraopet MP ticket. Following the election results, he released a video stating that he would focus solely on movies and stay away from politics.

Recently, when Ali attends movie promotion press meets, he gives clear indications to the media not to ask any political questions or even inquire about his friendship with Pawan Kalyan.

How long can Ali stay silent about Pawan Kalyan or the current government? It seems unlikely that Ali can maintain this silence indefinitely. Sooner or later, he will have to answer media questions about the incidents that occurred between him and the Janasena chief.

-Sanyogita

