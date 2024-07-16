Will Ali’s Silence Continue?

Spread the love

Comedian Ali and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan,friends turned political rivals.

Ali has had a long-time friendship with Pawan Kalyan, but he surprisingly joined YSRCP, distancing himself from Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. During an election campaign speech in Rajahmundry, Pawan stated that Ali was his good friend but claimed that Ali had deserted the party and joined YSRCP. Pawan also alleged that YSRCP was using Ali.

Ali joined YSRCP in March, even after being offered the Janasena Narasaraopet MP ticket. Following the election results, he released a video stating that he would focus solely on movies and stay away from politics.

Recently, when Ali attends movie promotion press meets, he gives clear indications to the media not to ask any political questions or even inquire about his friendship with Pawan Kalyan.

How long can Ali stay silent about Pawan Kalyan or the current government? It seems unlikely that Ali can maintain this silence indefinitely. Sooner or later, he will have to answer media questions about the incidents that occurred between him and the Janasena chief.

-Sanyogita