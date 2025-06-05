Will Anushka step out to promote Ghaati?

Anushka has been the biggest Telugu Superstar among the heroines in recent years. Though the actress has been suffering with weight loss issues and is quite selective, her fans and the Tollywood audience are eagerly waiting for her upcoming movies. She was last seen in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and the film ended up as a decent hit. Anushka teamed up with Krish for a dark thriller and the film is titled Ghaati. The movie is announced for July 11th release.

Anushka has been quite skeptical about promoting her films like she did in the past. She also restricted herself for the promotions of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The biggest puzzle is about the actress promoting Ghaati. The film is a crucial one for Anushka and Krish. The talented director walked out from Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he directed Anushka’s film. Hence, the film’s success is important for Krish. He has to convince Anushka and ask her to promote the film to reach the audience well before the release.

UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments are the producers of Ghaati.