Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu's Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Movie News

Will Anushka step out to promote Ghaati?

Published on June 5, 2025 by nymisha

Anushka has been the biggest Telugu Superstar among the heroines in recent years. Though the actress has been suffering with weight loss issues and is quite selective, her fans and the Tollywood audience are eagerly waiting for her upcoming movies. She was last seen in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and the film ended up as a decent hit. Anushka teamed up with Krish for a dark thriller and the film is titled Ghaati. The movie is announced for July 11th release.

Anushka has been quite skeptical about promoting her films like she did in the past. She also restricted herself for the promotions of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The biggest puzzle is about the actress promoting Ghaati. The film is a crucial one for Anushka and Krish. The talented director walked out from Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he directed Anushka’s film. Hence, the film’s success is important for Krish. He has to convince Anushka and ask her to promote the film to reach the audience well before the release.

UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments are the producers of Ghaati.

