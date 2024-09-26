Will NTR be the Jinx Breaker ?

SS Rajamouli emerged as the top director of the nation over the years and he is now focused to conquer the international markets with his upcoming movie. All the actors who worked with him delivered a series of flops after Rajamouli’s film. This has been called a curse in Telugu cinema and it is one of the most widely discussed point across the circles of Tollywood. After RRR, NTR is testing his luck with Devara. The advance sales and the buzz surrounding the film has been exceptional. Devara is expected to open on a super strong note surpassing the box-office numbers of several biggies.

The biggest point of discussion now is if NTR will break the jinx with Devara and set a new trend. NTR and the film’s director Koratala Siva are extremely confident on the film. The team also announced a sequel which will roll next year. Actors like Prabhas, Ram Charan, Ravi Teja, Nithiin and even NTR delivered several flops after working with Rajamouli for a project. The entire Telugu cinema is eagerly waiting to see if Devara and NTR will break the curse and create a sensation.