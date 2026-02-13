x
Will Dhurandhar: The Revenge Release in Gulf Countries?

Published on February 13, 2026 by nymisha

Will Dhurandhar: The Revenge Release in Gulf Countries?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the next big Indian film that will release this year. After the super success of the first installment, there are huge expectations on Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The makers are making sure that the film will be released in all the regional languages like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The makers are making sure that the film will reach maximum audience and they are not in a mood to repeat the minor mistakes that were done for the first part of the film.

Dhurandhar was banned in Gulf countries and the makers lost over Rs 100 crores because of the ban. The biggest question now is if the makers will succeed in releasing Dhurandhar: The Revenge across the Gulf nations. Dhurandhar is trending on Netflix in the Gulf countries after the digital release and it is the most watched Indian film. Even in Pakistan, Dhurandhar was watched by wide sections of the audience on pirated platforms and on Netflix.

It would be a challenge for the makers to convince and release Dhurandhar: The Revenge in the Gulf countries. But if the barriers are crossed, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to rake big money across these nations. Dhurandhar: The Revenge releases on March 19th across the globe.

