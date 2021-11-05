Will Eatala be another Himantha Biswa Sarma for Telangana BJP?

Will Eatala Rajendra become Telangana BJP’ Himanta Biswa Sarma? Himantha was a diehard Congressman spiting at BJP. Suddenly one day, he began having problems with the bosses in the party. He went to Delhi to complain with Rahul Gandhi. Rahul insulted and sent him back. Hurt and aggrieved, Himantha joined the BJP. Now, Himantha is Assam’s Chief Minister. He is the most committed man for the BJP and is the unquestioned leader of the party in the whole of the North East .

Eatala too was a diehard TRS leader. He cared two hoots for the BJP. But soon, he began having problems with the party’s supreme leader, who insulted him and did not even allow him into the Pragathi bhavan. Eatala too was hurt and aggrieved. He too joined the BJP. He fought hard and won from Huzurabad. Now, will Eatala Rajender be another Himantha Biswa Sarma? Is he the man that the BJP waiting for in Telangana?

If sources are to be believed, the BJP top leadership is seeing a future chief minister in Eatala Rajender. Eatala has friends across the spectrum. There are lot of TRS biggies who could follow him into the BJP. He might undertake a state-wide yatra and address public meetings galore to expose the TRS and KCR. The BjP feels that his experience will be helpful for the party. After all, Eatala is a seven-time MLA, two-time Minister and the leader of the Opposition.

Highly placed sources say that the BjP leadership is seeing another Himantha Biswa Sarma in Eatala. Is Eatala Rajender ready to become Himantha Biswa Sarma of Telangana? Let’s wait and see how things unfold.