Will Gupta episode finish off Balineni’s political career?

Will the unsavory episode relating the physical attack on party leader Somisetty Subbarao Gupta spell a doom for the political career of Minister and YS Jagan’s close relative Balineni Srinivasa Reddy? Though there have been several allegations against Balineni, the latest episode could turn out to be the proverbial last straw on the camel’s back, say those in the know.

Sources say that the attack on Subba Rao Gupta has become a blot on Balineni’s political career. Despite his efforts at damage control, things have gone out of control. On Balineni’s birthday, Gupta made some comments over the way the party was being run. Soon, his own party members, led by Balineni acolyte Subhani attacked Gupta. He was thrashed in a hotel room and the video has gone viral.

Later to control the damage, Balineni got Subhani arrested, but also got him out within hours on station bail. He also invited Gupta to his residence and assured that he would stand by him. Despite that, Gupta sought police protection for himself claiming that his life was in danger.

Balineni is already in the dock for several reasons. His followers are said to be involved in land grab. His diehard supporter was arrested with cash worth Rs 6 crore on AP-Tamil Nadu border. Now the Gupta episode has damaged his image to no end. Political watchers say that the attack may even lead to his ouster from the Cabinet. The whole incident has pushed Balineni onto the defensive.