Will Jana Sena voters remain loyal to BJP in Tirupati?

It is now only two days for the polling day in the Tirupati parliamentary by-election. As CM Jagan Reddy said, the country’s whole attention is on this bypoll. The April 17 polling has drawn nearer amid rising confrontation between the YCP and the TDP. In the midst of this, the BJP has lost much of its edge with the Jana Sena Party nearly vanishing from the scene in the last and final leg of the campaign.

Though Pawan Kalyan campaigned for the BJP candidate, it was only in the initial days. Thereafter, a real gap developed with the Senani even skipping BJP National President JP Nadda’s election meeting. With this, doubts are being raised now whether the Jana Sainiks would vote for the BJP or not. The Pawan followers were already unhappy over the manner in which the BJP top leaders were not giving the importance that was due to their power star.

If a considerable chunk of Pawan fans and Kapus do not vote for the BJP, then which party will get their support? This has become the big question. The present bypoll has also become a sort of test for Pawan Kalyan and his party loyalty towards the BJP as a whole.

Political circles say that Jagan party is sure to get its expected high majority if the Jana Sainiks favour Dr. Gurumurthy. Else, it is going to be a tight rope walk.