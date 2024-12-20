x
Home > Politics

'Will KTR get arrested?' The hot topic in Telugu political circles

Published on December 20, 2024 by nymisha









‘Will KTR get arrested?’ This is the hot topic in Telugu political circles. Where ever politicians, party workers or political enthusiasts are meeting on any purpose, the discussion is invariably steering towards BRS working president KTR’s arrest.

While the talks of KTR’s arrest have been going on for a while, the matter has assumed seriousness after Telangana ACB booked case on former Minister in Fromula E Racing event. With KTR being named A1, it is considered that any further progress in this case, may invariably lead to the arrest of Opposition leader.

Ruling Congress has been alleging that KTR misused power and resorted to irregularities in conducting Formula E Racing to personally benefit. Former Municipal, IT and Industries Minister KTR has been hitting back that he has brought Formula E Racing to spruce up Hyderabad brand image and has done no wrong in this case.

It is obvious that both Congress and BRS parties will indulge in a bitter war of words and debates over the pros and cons of Formula E Racing and KTR’s role in it. But the hot topic now is, “Will CM Revanth Reddy make moves to arrest KTR?”. This question assumes significance, as arresting the main opposition leader may unravel various political equations and dynamics in Telangana.

“Why is KTR again and again speaking about getting arrested? That means he knows he has done irregularities in Formula E Racing. Sensing arrest he is trying to create law and order issues?” complained MLC Balmoori Venkat, commenting on the issue.

CM Revanth Reddy is conducting himself in a daring and dashing manner and going ahead confidently whatever may be the issue. If Revanth’s workstyle till now is considered, then most probably KTR may be arrested and sent to jail. But Congress Government may face allegations of doing vendetta politics. So, Revanth Sarkar will obviously tread a very cautious path in this regard.

Whatever may the consequences of ACB case, for now political circles in both Telangana and AP are buzzing with KTR’s arrest debate.

Previous Record premieres for Ram Charan’s Game Changer











