Will Miss World Festival get postponed?

India is waging a measured and responsible war against Pakistan and the whole nation is put on high alert by Government. As India-Pakistan border dispute can escalate into full scale war which can disturb even world affairs, important nations across the globe are observing the developments keenly. So, the big question plaguing everyone’s mind at this juncture is, ‘Will Miss World Festival which is being held in Telangana state get postponed?’

The 72nd Miss World Festival opening ceremony is being held on May 10, Saturday and the finale to choose and announce the winner is scheduled on May 31. In between, several events are planned as part of the month-long beauty pageant.

Already the Miss World Festival has got officially going and participants from 116 nations have arrived in Hyderabad, Telangana capital.

But due to ongoing tensions between Indian and Pakistan, many are also opining that postponing the Miss World Festival would be right option.

Telangana MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who herself had founded Telangana Jagruthi to promote Telangana culture, opined that this is the not right time to continue with Miss World beauty contest. Her take is that, organizing beauty fest at this moment will not just present India as a non-serious country, but will also fail to grab the required promotion and eyeballs towards Telangana state, as everyone is worried about war at this time.

Even organisations like Vishwa Hindu Parishath (VHP) have started agitations demanding Telangana Govt to postponed Miss World Festival for now and conduct at a later date.

Besides demands to postpone Miss World contest, even Telangana Government officials and Police might find it tough to ensure proper security arrangements for the high-profile global event, as Centre has instructed all states to be on high alert due to war situation.

As of now, Telangana Government has not made any statement in this regard and it is carrying on Miss World activities as scheduled. But there is definitely a palpable anxiety among all stake holders.