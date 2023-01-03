Will Naidu follow Jagan’s GO on road shows?

All eyes are on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who is scheduled to tour his Kuppam Assembly constituency for three days from January 4.

The State government had issued a GO prohibiting public meetings and rallies on the roads following a stampede at Kandukuru of Nellore district where 8 persons were killed.

As the GO was out, the Chittoor police have issued notices to the district TDP leaders asking them to apply for permission to hold meetings with Chandrababu Naidu. The police wanted the TDP leaders to clearly specify where they would be holding the meetings and what measures are being taken to regulate the crowd.

Following the notices, the TDP leaders criticised the state government for imposing restrictions on the movements of the opposition party leaders. They said that they would not apply for the permission but would go ahead with their original programme.

If the TDP leaders fail to apply for permission and if Naidu moves forward holding the roadshows and roadside meetings, the police will certainly act against him.

It is to be seen if Chandrababu Naidu would follow the rule or challenge the state government on its GO and hold his programmes as planned earlier.