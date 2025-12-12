x
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Will NBK step out to Promote Akhanda 2?

Published on December 12, 2025 by sankar

Will NBK step out to Promote Akhanda 2?

Akhanda 2 crossed all the hurdles and it released with last night premieres. The film had a full fledged release today and the word of mouth is mixed. The numbers are not so encouraging and the film has to pick up and perform well over the weekend to end up decent. The makers met the media this evening and said that the word of mouth is decent among the audience but the negative talk is from the film industry. They said that they are planning a strong promotional plan for the weekend.

Balakrishna hasn’t stepped out after the film hit a roadblock because of the financial hurdles. The makers said that Balayya is happy with the response. But the biggest question is if Balakrishna comes ahead and promotes the film which is crucial for the film. The makers are planning a success meet very soon and the promotional plans are planned. Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta said that Zee Studios released the film across the North Indian region and the occupancy is 30 percent. They said that they would discuss with Zee Studios for the Hindi promotions soon.

