Will NBK step out to Promote Akhanda 2?

Akhanda 2 crossed all the hurdles and it released with last night premieres. The film had a full fledged release today and the word of mouth is mixed. The numbers are not so encouraging and the film has to pick up and perform well over the weekend to end up decent. The makers met the media this evening and said that the word of mouth is decent among the audience but the negative talk is from the film industry. They said that they are planning a strong promotional plan for the weekend.

Balakrishna hasn’t stepped out after the film hit a roadblock because of the financial hurdles. The makers said that Balayya is happy with the response. But the biggest question is if Balakrishna comes ahead and promotes the film which is crucial for the film. The makers are planning a success meet very soon and the promotional plans are planned. Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta said that Zee Studios released the film across the North Indian region and the occupancy is 30 percent. They said that they would discuss with Zee Studios for the Hindi promotions soon.