Home > Movie News

Will NTR – Neel Film Release in 2026?

Published on February 8, 2026 by nymisha

Will NTR – Neel Film Release in 2026?

NTR and Prashanth Neel are working on the country’s biggest action drama titled Dragon. The film was planned for June 2026 and the film was delayed by months. NTR’s transformation along with Prashanth Neel’s planning has delayed the shoot and disrupted the schedules of the film. The team has no clarity about the new release date. NTR, Mythri Movie Makers and Prashanth Neel will take a call on the film’s new release date before the shoot concludes.

With a lot of biggies lined up and all the holiday seasons packed for the year, there is no clarity about the release of Dragon for now. As the film needs a proper pan-Indian release, the makers will take the right call at the right time once the shoot concludes. Prashanth Neel also spends ample time on the post-production work of his films. Dragon may not release this year for now. The new schedule of the film will commence in Jordan from tomorrow and three high octane action episodes will be shot in this schedule.

NTR, Tovino Thomas and Rukmini Vasanth are the lead actors in Dragon. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers of this big-budget attempt.

