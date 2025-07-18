Will Other States Follow? Maharashtra to Cancel SC Certificates Held by Non-Hindu Individuals

In a significant move likely to spark nationwide debate, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates fraudulently obtained by individuals from religions other than Hinduism, Buddhism, or Sikhism will be cancelled. The decision is based on a Supreme Court ruling reaffirming that SC reservation benefits apply exclusively to members of these three religions.

Speaking in the state legislative council during a discussion on a ‘calling attention’ motion, Fadnavis stated, “If anyone from religions other than Hinduism, Buddhism, or Sikhism has availed an SC certificate or reservation, their validity and caste certificates will be cancelled through due process. If government jobs or other benefits have been secured using such certificates, strict action will follow.”

This declaration follows a Supreme Court verdict dated November 26, 2024, which clarified that SC reservations are not applicable to individuals practicing religions outside of Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sikhism.

The issue of so-called “crypto Christians”, people who privately follow Christianity while officially maintaining SC status to avail of reservation benefits, was raised by BJP leader Amit Gorkhe. He argued that this practice exploits the reservation system and violates its intended purpose.

While emphasizing that religious freedom and voluntary conversions are protected under the Constitution, Fadnavis warned that coercive, fraudulent, or induced conversions will not be tolerated. “All complaints in such cases will be thoroughly investigated,” he said.

A high-level committee led by the Director General of Police has been formed to propose stronger laws against forced conversions. Fadnavis indicated that these new provisions may be introduced under the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar also announced that a tough anti-conversion law is currently being drafted and is expected to be tabled during the winter session of the state legislature.

As Maharashtra takes a firm stance on misuse of caste-based benefits, political observers and legal experts are now asking: will other states adopt similar measures? With reservation policies under increasing scrutiny across India, this move could set a precedent for other state governments considering tighter checks on caste certificates and religious conversions.