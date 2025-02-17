x
Will Pawan do justice for Hari Hara Veera Mallu?

Published on February 17, 2025 by nymisha

Pawan Kalyan has been occupied with his political activities and this is delaying the shoots of his committed films. Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been delayed by years and the film is now an over-budgeted product. The makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu announced that the film will hit the screens on March 28th across the globe. But the shoot of the film is still pending. Pawan Kalyan has to allocate dates and a key sequence has to be shot. With a huge bet involved, Pawan has to complete the shoot on a priority basis and relieve the makers.

Coming to the update on the film, the entire first half of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is locked including the re-recording work. Pawan is on a devotional tour and the Assembly sessions will start from February 24th. Pawan Kalyan will be occupied with them. For now, it is quite impossible for him to complete the shoot and reach the deadline of March 28th. The makers are left in waiting mode and they are not in a mood to mount pressure on the actor turned politician. The interests are heaping up every month.

Jyoti Krrishna has taken over the direction from Krish. Nidhhi Agerwal is the heroine and AM Rathnam is the producer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. MM Keeravani is the music composer for this big-budget periodic film.

