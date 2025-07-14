Will Pawan Kalyan Promote HHVM in Hindi?

Pawan Kalyan who is not much focused on promoting his films has been keen on Hari Hara Veera Mallu doing well across the North Indian belt. He asked the makers to ensure a wide release for the film in Hindi. The team is in plans to conduct a massive event in Mumbai and promote the film across the North Indian circles. But the biggest puzzle is that if Pawan Kalyan will head to Mumbai for the Hindi promotions of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. If the actor attends the event, it would get a wide reach and will help the film.

A grand Telugu pre-release event of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will take place before the film’s release. The entire post-production work of Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been completed and the movie completed the censor screening today. The film is expected to get U/A without any cuts. Directed by Jyoti Krishna, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is said to be a periodic drama featuring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol and Niddhi Agerwal in the lead roles. AM Rathnam is the producer and Keeravani is the music director.