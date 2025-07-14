x
Manasa Varanasi's Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Home > Movie News

Will Pawan Kalyan Promote HHVM in Hindi?

Published on July 14, 2025 by swathy

Will Pawan Kalyan Promote HHVM in Hindi?

Pawan Kalyan who is not much focused on promoting his films has been keen on Hari Hara Veera Mallu doing well across the North Indian belt. He asked the makers to ensure a wide release for the film in Hindi. The team is in plans to conduct a massive event in Mumbai and promote the film across the North Indian circles. But the biggest puzzle is that if Pawan Kalyan will head to Mumbai for the Hindi promotions of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. If the actor attends the event, it would get a wide reach and will help the film.

A grand Telugu pre-release event of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will take place before the film’s release. The entire post-production work of Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been completed and the movie completed the censor screening today. The film is expected to get U/A without any cuts. Directed by Jyoti Krishna, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is said to be a periodic drama featuring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol and Niddhi Agerwal in the lead roles. AM Rathnam is the producer and Keeravani is the music director.

Next Ashok Gajapathi Raju named as Goa governor Previous SSMB29 Hits a Major Roadblock
