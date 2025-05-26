x
Will Prabhas keep an end to the Confusion?

Published on May 26, 2025 by swathy

Will Prabhas keep an end to the Confusion?

Top actor Prabhas is back from his European holiday recently. There is a lot of confusion as Raja Saab and Fauji are under shooting mode. He has to commence the shoots of Spirit, Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Salaar 2 and others. Prabhas joined the sets of Fauji and resumed the shoot. There is no update about Raja Saab shoot for now. Prabhas fans are demanding the release of Raja Saab teaser and an update about the release date. This has been delayed due to unknown reasons.

The team has been announcing that Prabhas will dub for the teaser of Raja Saab after he returns from Italy and Prabhas has completed dubbing for his portions. The makers are yet to get a clarity about the film’s release as Prabhas has to complete the pending shoot of the film. On the other hand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is eagerly waiting for Prabhas to join the sets of Spirit. Once Prabhas joins the shoot of Spirit, he will not work on any other film. For now, Prabhas has to issue a clarification on all these to avoid confusions.

