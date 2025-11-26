x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Will Pradeep Ranganathan Finish in Style?

Published on November 26, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Bigger Targets for Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma
image
Video: Actor Narendra Exclusive Interview
image
Will Pradeep Ranganathan Finish in Style?
image
How Kadapa’s Gun Licenses Turned Into a Weapon of Fear
image
Photos: NBK111 Movie Launch

Will Pradeep Ranganathan Finish in Style?

Pradeep Ranganathan has gained a huge fanbase in no time and he emerged as one of the most bankable actors in Tamil and Telugu languages. He managed to release Dragon this year and the film did extremely well. Dragon also had a steady run across the Telugu states. During the second half of 2026, Pradeep Ranganathan released Dude and the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film also did good business and it left the makers in handsome profits. It is because of the strict budget and impressive content.

Pradeep Ranganathan is now gearing up for his third release this year. His next film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is slated for December 18th release. The actor is in plans to continue his success streak with this film and end 2026 on a grand note. It is a rare feat for any actor to release three films in a year. Love Insurance Kompany is one more romantic entertainer from the actor and it is directed by Vignesh Shivan. Krithi Shetty is the leading lady and SJ Suryah will be seen in an important role. There is stiff competition for the Telugu rights of the film. Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio are the producers.

Next Video: Actor Narendra Exclusive Interview Previous How Kadapa’s Gun Licenses Turned Into a Weapon of Fear
else

TRENDING

image
Bigger Targets for Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma
image
Will Pradeep Ranganathan Finish in Style?
image
Smart move from Andhra King Taluka Team

Latest

image
Bigger Targets for Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma
image
Video: Actor Narendra Exclusive Interview
image
Will Pradeep Ranganathan Finish in Style?
image
How Kadapa’s Gun Licenses Turned Into a Weapon of Fear
image
Photos: NBK111 Movie Launch

Most Read

image
How Kadapa’s Gun Licenses Turned Into a Weapon of Fear
image
Village Secretariats to Get a Major Revamp : Pawan Sets March Deadline
image
Telangana Panchayath Elections on December 11, 14 & 17

Related Articles

Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025