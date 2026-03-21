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Home > Politics

Will Prashant Kishor Switch Sides Again? Andhra Politics Heads for Strategic Battle

Published on March 21, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Will Prashant Kishor Switch Sides Again? Andhra Politics Heads for Strategic Battle

Political activity in Andhra Pradesh is already heating up as parties begin laying the groundwork for the 2029 elections. The ruling alliance and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are both sharpening their strategies, each trying to outmanoeuvre the other well in advance.

Jagan has been projecting confidence about a return to power, while also hinting at another padayatra to reconnect with voters. On the other side, leaders like Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have made it clear that they want the alliance to continue for the long term. This has set the stage for a prolonged political contest rather than a last-minute election battle.

Amid this, one development is drawing attention across political circles. There are reports that political strategist Prashant Kishor could once again change sides and work with YSRCP. He played a key role in Jagan’s 2019 victory. Later, he was associated with the TDP during the 2024 elections and is believed to have contributed to their campaign approach.

This possible shift raises important questions about consistency and credibility in political strategy. If a strategist can work with rival parties in successive elections, it reflects the transactional nature of modern political consulting rather than ideological alignment.

Jagan’s decision to look for a new strategist comes after the underwhelming performance of the I-PAC team led by Robin Sharma in 2024. The strategies failed to deliver results, which has forced a reassessment within YSRCP. At the same time, Robin Sharma’s team is now said to be working with the TDP, adding another layer to the shifting dynamics.

Prashant Kishor’s recent track record also presents a mixed picture. His political initiatives in Bihar did not produce significant results. While he continues to offer strategic inputs in other states, his effectiveness is increasingly being debated.

If he does return to work with YSRCP, it will not be seen as unusual in today’s political landscape. However, it will once again underline how strategy has become a marketplace, where alliances shift based on opportunity rather than long-term commitment. For Andhra Pradesh, the larger issue is not just who hires which strategist. It is about whether these strategies translate into governance and public trust. Voters are likely to look beyond campaign tactics and focus more on performance and delivery.

As discussions continue, the focus now shifts to two key questions. Will Prashant Kishor accept the proposal, and will such a move actually change the political equation? The answers will shape the next phase of Andhra Pradesh politics.

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