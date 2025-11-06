Will Ravi Teja rethink about his Choice of Films?

Like never before, Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is getting trolled and criticized for delivering poor films which are completely outdated. He delivered his fifth disaster in a row with Mass Jathara. All his producers in the recent times have lost money because of the poor show of his films. The actor seems not much bothered about the results and he is keen to work and complete his further commitments. He has lined up several new films. During recent interviews, Ravi Teja said that the audience are not expecting experiments from him and they are interested to see him in mass commercial entertainers.

The poor openings of Mass Jathara are a clear indication that the audience and youth are no longer interested to watch regular commercial capers and they are eager about interesting flicks. There is a huge decline in the footfalls for Ravi Teja’s films in the recent years. His films opened on a banger note in the past but they are now struggling to report minimum openings. The actor has to realize, analyze the footfalls, business deals and they have reached rock bottom.

Ravi Teja may earn big money and sign more films in the next couple of years but his entire market will be at risk. For a self-made star, he should be responsible and rethink about the choice of films before he will be left with no films. Wake up Mass Maharaj.