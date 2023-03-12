Will RRR script history at Oscar Event?

The entire nation is eagerly waiting for the event of the 95th Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu song from RRR is nominated in the category of Best Original Song. All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers are the other films nominated for Oscars. The team of RRR has been aggressively promoting the film and RRR even bagged several international awards. MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform live on the stage during the event.

SS Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan will be present to support the team in the event. The nation is now waiting to see if RRR can make it to the Oscars. All That Breathes is nominated in the category of Documentary Feature while The Elephant Whisperers is under the category of Documentary Short. The event will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood tomorrow.