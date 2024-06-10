Will show what Lokesh’s Red Book means, says Pattabhi

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram on Monday said that the TDP would show what its general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Red Book means. He said that the names listed in the Red Book would be taken to task as per the law.

Speaking to media persons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Pattabhiram said that the YSR Congress leaders have resorted to several violations. They showed us the power and booked cases against several TDP leaders. They also attacked several TDP leaders during the last five years, he said.

He alleged that they had attacked former corporator Chennupati Gandhi in Vijayawada. They have killed Dr Sudhakar, Thota Chandraiah, Kancharla Jarlaiah, Amarnath, Abdul Sala and several others, he said.

He said that the YSR Congress leaders have also attacked Bonda Uma and Buddha Venkanna at Macherla. The YSR Congress leaders have unleashed violence everywhere and every time against the TDP leaders, Pattabhiram said.

Pattabhiram said that the YSR Congress leaders also threw stones at the Yuvagalam padayatra 22 times. They tried to disturb the padayatra, he said and asserted that the TDP continued it despite disruptions. He wanted to know if the TDP had done the same thing to Jagna Mohan Reddy’s padayatra.

He further alleged that the YSR Congress leaders have also pelted stones at Chandrababu Naidu when the latter was visiting Amaravati. They used force and provoked the Amaravati farmers as well, he said. The TDP faced all these humiliations and violence for five years, he said.

He asserted that the TDP government would not give it back to the YSR Congress. Those names in the Red Book would be taken to task, he said.