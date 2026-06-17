Will Singeetam Revive his Dream Project?

At 94 years old, legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao recently proved that true passion doesn’t have an expiration date. He stunned the industry and audiences alike by picking up the megaphone for Sing Geetham, an incredibly unique, dialogue-free musical. It took him 40 years of relentless effort to finally bring this passion project to life, and the massive critical acclaim it received proved the wait was worth it. But the veteran director isn’t done yet. He has one more massive dream project up his sleeve: a biopic on Bangalore Nagarathnamma.

Nagarathnamma’s life is nothing short of cinematic gold. Starting her journey as a courtesan (Bhogini), she defied the odds of her era to become a fierce champion of literature and an unforgettable legend in Carnatic music. Singeetam has already developed a full script based on her life and he has already narrated the story to top actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anushka Shetty. But for various reasons, it didn’t materialize. The veteran director also pitched this passion project to Nag Ashwin—the very filmmaker who stepped up to help bring Sing Geetham to life.

Right now, this 94-year-old legend is still just as eager to call “Action!” one more time.