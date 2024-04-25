Will Sree Leela sign Item Numbers?

Young beauty Sree Leela has done back-to-back films and she worked without breaks. After tasting several debacles and facing criticism for some of her attempts. The actress slowed down and is quite cautious about her upcoming films. Sree Leela has been approached for a couple of special songs but the actress had a strict no. Sree Leela is a gorgeous dancer but the actress is not ready for a skinshow. Hence she rejected several biggies.

The latest speculation says that Sree Leela has been approached for a special song in Vijay’s GOAT. The actress is yet to reveal her decision for the offer. We have to wait to see if the actress considers to shake her leg with Vijay. She is also yet to announce her next Telugu film. She walked out of a couple of Telugu movies.