Will Stage Protest If Government Fails To Pay: Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila once again made news, this time by questioning the government for not clearing Arogyasri bills and challenging the public on why Jagan should return to power.

During a press conference held on Independence Day, Sharmila asked, “Why should Jagan return to power? Is it to take more Rs 10 Lakh Cr loans or to build Rushikonda Palace?” . She was disappointed that YS Jagan di not clear Arogyasri bills.

She urged the NDA-led TDP government to clear the Arogyasri bills immediately, as hospitals have already given an ultimatum to stop the scheme due to non-payment of pending bills. She said that in the last 11 months, no bills were paid for Arogyasri, and Jagan has completely ignored the scheme even though it was started by their father, YS Rajasekhar Reddy. She threatened to hold state-wide protests if the government does not clear the bills, citing insufficient funds.

Sharmila suggested that the state government seek funds from the central government to clear the pending bills of Rs 3000 Cr if they lack sufficient funds, and demanded that the pending bills be cleared.

-Sanyogita